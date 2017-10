Video

Two women were caught on CCTV setting fire to a homeless man's possessions in Portsmouth's main shopping street.

Nicola King, 22 from Waterlooville, handed a lighter to 25-year-old Jerely Evans, of Havant, so she could burn bedding in a shop doorway.

It belonged to homeless man Roy, who they had previously given money so he could buy something to eat, city magistrates were told.