A pirate wish comes true for Sebbie

Video

A four-year-old boy with a rare cancer-like condition has spent the day as a pirate captain.

Sebbie Smith from Winchester has Langerhans' cell histiocytosis which affects about 50 children in the UK every year.

Many of them recover but doctors have said Sebbie's condition might be terminal or could leave him severely disabled.

A charity has helped Sebbie to enjoy a day as a pirate captain in Portsmouth.