Pioneering operation on rescued tiger

A tiger, whose plight was raised at Prime Ministers Questions when she was rescued from a travelling circus, has undergone a pioneering operation using a portable robotic arm.

Former Isle of Wight MP Andrew Turner asked then prime minister David Cameron to intervene to help bring Simi to Isle of Wight Zoo in 2015.

Simi recently began showing signs of distress so a specialist vet was called in. She is thought to be the first wild animal to undergo the equipment to remove a cyst and her ovaries.