Dave the dog is being hailed a hero after helping to save a family who got into difficulty in the sea off Hayling Island beach.

Nicola's 14-year-old daughter and 19-year-old niece both were being swept out to sea at the entrance to Langstone harbour. Nicola jumped in to help, but got into trouble herself.

Luckily for the family, dog walker Guy and his son were passing at the time with Dave and Baxter.