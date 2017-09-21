Video
Artefacts found under Netley Military Hospital chapel
Builders have discovered objects dating back more than 150 years under the floorboards of a Victorian chapel.
The team working on restoring the Netley Military Hospital chapel in Hampshire found the items under the floorboards.
Some of the discoveries at the chapel in Royal Victoria Country Park include an edition of the London Evening Standard from 1862, the wooden sole of a carpenter's shoe and a hobnail boot.
