Remembering Princess Diana with 101 portraits
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Artist remembers Princess Diana through 101 portraits

An artist's 101 portraits of Princess Diana are to be used to illustrate an American composer's tribute to the "people's princess" 20 years after her death.

Melanie Sanderson, from Dibden Purlieu, Hampshire, spent eight years painting pictures of iconic images of the princess.

Now 20 years after her death, the paintings are to be set to music performed by the London Symphony Orchestra..

Go to next video: Remembering Princess Diana