Artist remembers Princess Diana through 101 portraits
An artist's 101 portraits of Princess Diana are to be used to illustrate an American composer's tribute to the "people's princess" 20 years after her death.
Melanie Sanderson, from Dibden Purlieu, Hampshire, spent eight years painting pictures of iconic images of the princess.
Now 20 years after her death, the paintings are to be set to music performed by the London Symphony Orchestra..
31 Aug 2017
