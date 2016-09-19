Video
Bride 'amazed' by response after wedding day ring theft
A newly married bride whose engagement ring was stolen on her wedding day has said the support she has received on social media has been "absolutely amazing".
Lusea Warner Gale's ring was taken when a car was broken into outside St John the Baptist Church in the village of Symondsbury in Dorset on Wednesday.
The theft has received worldwide coverage after she described being "heartbroken" on her wedding day.
