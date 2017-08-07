Video
Hampshire woman's pebbles with positive messages win online plaudits
A woman has won popularity online after painting positive messages on pebbles and leaving them for people to find.
Jaquie Williams, from Gosport in Hampshire, began to paint the stones after her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
When members of the public started to find them around the town, they began posting pictures of them online with their own inspiring words.
07 Aug 2017
