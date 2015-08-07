Space junk satellite success for Southampton students

Video

Students at the University of Southampton are hoping to launch their own satellite to gather data on space junk.

Astronauts' tools and dead satellites are among millions of pieces of human-made trash in orbit.

The Southampton team has designed a 10cm cube satellite to predict when and where objects might fall back to Earth.

UoS3 CubeSat has been chosen as a finalist in a European Space Agency competition to test satellites for a possible launch.