South West Trains honour guard with train named after him
A train has been named in honour of a South West Trains guard who died just before Christmas.
It is believed to be the first time a train has been named after a guard after colleagues wanted to pay tribute to Dave Gunson from Tidworth, Wiltshire.
Mr Gunson, a father of three and grandfather of nine, died aged 65 after being hit by a car as her cycled to work. He had worked as a guard for 20 years and had been based in Basingstoke.
The train was unveiled at a ceremony in Woking, attended by Mr Gunson's wife of 35 years, Chrystine, who said Mr Gunson had never held a driving licence and cycled everywhere.
A 23-year-old man was charged with causing death by dangerous driving following Mr Gunson's death.
27 Jul 2017
