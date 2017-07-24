Portsmouth student wins award for teddy bear refugee animation

Student wins award for teddy bear refugee animation
If you go down to the woods today you may get a big surprise - as animation student Ellie Baily-Jones hopes to educate the masses on the plight of refugees.

The 21-year-old University of Portsmouth animation student from Kent, has created a one-minute animation as part of her course to help charity Refugee Education Across Conflicts Trust (REACT).

The animation, The Teddy Bears Picnic, tells the story of a family escaping a war-torn country and won Best Campaign Film from REACT.

Ellie said she decided to show the refugee family as teddy bears because: "They universally signify children and safety, so they would cross borders and languages and appeal to everyone who watched it".