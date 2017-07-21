Video
Work continues in Hampshire to save the Dunkirk Little Ships
As the film Dunkirk hits the cinema screens, a group of enthusiasts are working to ensure the extraordinary events of May 1940 are never forgotten.
The Dunkirk Little Ships Restoration Trust, based in Hampshire, is working to save and restore the remaining vessels which were requisitioned to support the navy in evacuating more than 330,000 British and Allied troops from the French beaches.
