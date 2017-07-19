Video shows cash delivery robbery in Southampton

Video

Two men have been jailed for a £30,000 robbery on a security van driver, a crime that was caught on camera.

The footage shows Jamie Bellows, 28, and Xavier Whyte, 29, swooping on the driver, who was collecting the cash from a supermarket.

The pair struck outside Sainsbury's in Bitterne precinct, Southampton, on 29 December 2015.

Bellows was jailed for seven and a half years and Whyte was given a six-year sentence, at Southampton Crown Court.

The men, from Southampton, pleaded guilty in June to conspiring to commit robbery.

The court heard the cash has never been recovered.