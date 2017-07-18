Unveiling of Basingstoke's Jane Austen statue

Video

What is thought to be the first life-sized statue of writer Jane Austen has been unveiled in Basingstoke on the 200th anniversary of her death.

Civic figures as well as Austen fans in Regency costume attended the ceremony where the £100,000 life-size bronze sculpture was revealed in the town's Market Place.

Jane Austen spent the first 25 years of her life in nearby Steventon, where her father was vicar.