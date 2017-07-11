Animation of SeaGen tidal turbines

Video

A tidal energy firm is calling on the government to reinstate financial support for the industry.

In November, the government announced it was removing a ring-fence around money for wave and tidal projects in the latest Contracts for Difference auction of energy contracts.

Perpetuus Tidal Energy Centre, which is hoping to install turbines off the Isle of Wight, said it was "calling on the government to include wave and tidal power in the upcoming industrial strategy".