New Portsmouth and Gosport ferry link to begin operation
A new ferry is about to start operating between Portsmouth and Gosport.
Gosport Ferry crewmember Steve Alden said its 49-year-old predecessor had become "very noisy [and] very rattly".
General manager Jerry Clarke said the decision to have the ferry built in Croatia rather than at local shipyards was down to costs.
There has been a ferry link on the route for about 500 years. The new vessel will be named on Wednesday and will work up to 18 hours a day.
12 May 2015