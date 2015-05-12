Video

A new ferry is about to start operating between Portsmouth and Gosport.

Gosport Ferry crewmember Steve Alden said its 49-year-old predecessor had become "very noisy [and] very rattly".

General manager Jerry Clarke said the decision to have the ferry built in Croatia rather than at local shipyards was down to costs.

There has been a ferry link on the route for about 500 years. The new vessel will be named on Wednesday and will work up to 18 hours a day.