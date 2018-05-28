Video

A champion chaser has broken the all-time record for the most cheeses won in Gloucestershire's death-defying cheese-rolling races.

Chris Anderson has now taken home a total of 22 double Gloucester cheeses in 14 years, after chasing the hefty 8lb (3.6kg) cheeses down Cooper's Hill.

The 30-year-old broke the record held by Stephen Gyde after winning the first of this year's men's downhill races.

Mr Anderson said: "I've got nothing to prove now, I'm happy."