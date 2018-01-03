Video

Dozens of birds' eggs collected from across the world and dating back to the early 20th century have been found in a locked chest.

Anne McMeekin, who lives on the Gloucestershire Wiltshire border, recruited specialists to open the drawers where she found the collection which once belonged to her late father, Dr Tom Longstaff.

He was an explorer and ornithologist who put together the collection before taking wild eggs was made illegal in 1954.