Video

Jason Felce, a disabled student at the National Star college near Cheltenham, is a huge fan of Worcester Warriors.

During half time of Friday's match against London Irish, he featured in a video message on the big screen.

His family, who live in Milton Keynes, were at Sixways and had no idea it had been produced.

Jason usually has his communication equipment taken off his chair when he attends matches, but wants other fans to know he "has a voice" and they are welcome to greet him at games.

Video courtesy of National Star