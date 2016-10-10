Online sperm donation 'felt more personal'
Online sperm donation is one way some couples have turned to to conceive, with dozens of social media groups and online forums offering donations.
As part of a BBC Inside Out West investigation, a same-sex couple from Cheltenham have shared their experience of finding a donor through Facebook.
The world of online sperm donation will be explored in BBC Inside Out West on BBC One on Monday 11 September at 19:30 BST.
10 Sep 2017
