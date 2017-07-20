Video
Battle to save Walham sub-station from flooding - 10 years on
Ten years on from heavy flooding at Gloucestershire's main electricity sub-station, at Walham, we have returned to the site to reflect on the crisis.
National Grid's Ian Campbell was in charge of the site at the time and he said tackling the rising floodwater felt like "mission impossible".
He's been speaking to reporter Steve Knibbs and described it as a "long and challenging" five days before the crisis was under control.
-
20 Jul 2017
- From the section Gloucestershire