On-the-run pig captured by police in Gloucester
A pig which was spotted on the run in Gloucester city centre is now at the centre of council investigation.
The animal, believed to be a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig cross, was seen on CCTV in Westgate Street early on Wednesday morning.
It was apprehended by two police officers who put it on a lead until it was handed over to council officials on Thursday.
Gloucestershire County Council said a new home had been found for the pig while officials try to trace its owner.
14 Jul 2017
