A traditional English elver-eating contest is revived using sustainable Spanish fish.

Frampton-on-Severn in Gloucestershire has hosted its third Elver Eating World Championships having revived the contest back in 2015 after "an absence of over four decades".

Organisers said "instead of using the real thing, which is now a protected species" they were now offering "a man-made type of sustainable elver, re-named 'el-vers'".

The "el-vers" are made in Spain from fish formed into the two-inch long "eel-like" shapes and cooked in oil and garlic.

People taking part are challenged to eat a plateful in the fastest time - one pound for men and half-a-pound for women.