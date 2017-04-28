Video

Mary Hayes' wish was granted after she had made the request for six years in a row at her care home.

What do you get someone who has seen 105 birthdays? Some firemen of course.

Mary Hayes has been a resident at Ivybank Care Home in Bath since the year 2010.

Every year, she asks for firemen for her birthday, so the home finally granted her wish.

A team of off-duty firemen from Avon Fire & Rescue turned up especially to deliver her cake.