Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lightning strike strands hundreds at Stansted Airport
Passengers have expressed their frustration at "irritating" delays at Stansted Airport, after flights were grounded after aircraft fuelling systems were damaged by lightning.
Hundreds of passengers expecting to fly out on Sunday morning were affected.
The airport apologised, adding that "flights may be diverted, delayed or cancelled".
-
27 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-essex-44274784/lightning-strike-strands-hundreds-at-stansted-airportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window