Gardener Beth Chatto OBE dies, aged 94
Pioneering gardener Beth Chatto, who won 10 successive gold medals at the Chelsea Flower Show, has died aged 94.

Mrs Chatto died "peacefully at home with her family by her side" on Sunday, according to the gardens in Elmstead Market, Essex, which bear her name.

Experts say she was one of the most influential horticulturists of the last 50 years.

  • 15 May 2018
