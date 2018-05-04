Newborn photoshoots record 'special time'
Newborn baby photoshoots capture 'special time in life'

A photographer from Essex has become the UK's first specialist in newborn baby photos to win a top accolade.

Jo Bradley has been named a "master craftsman" by the Guild of Photographers and says her work, at her studio in Chelmsford, captures "a special time in life".

  • 04 May 2018
