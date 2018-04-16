86-year-old granted weightlifting wish
Video

A former powerlifting champion had his wish come true when he got the chance to do a deadlift again at the age of 86.

Tom Johnston, who lives in a care home in Essex, told staff he wanted to watch a weightlifting competition and then took the opportunity to take part.

