Meet the 'real' tennis king and queen
Real tennis is a sport that dates back 400 years, was loved by Henry VIII and evolved into the modern game.

The original version is now only played in four countries and competitive couple Claire and Rob Fahey, from Essex, are two of the best players in the world.

  • 11 Apr 2018
