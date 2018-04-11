Meet the 'real' tennis king and queen

Media player
Meet the Essex king and queen of 'real' tennis
Real tennis is a sport that dates back 400 years, was loved by Henry VIII and evolved into the modern game.
The original version is now only played in four countries and competitive couple Claire and Rob Fahey, from Essex, are two of the best players in the world.
