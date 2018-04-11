Beauty queen celebrates being curvy
Emily Schofield, holder of the Miss Essex Curve 2018 title, says women should celebrate their "beautiful" curves.

The 26-year-old plus-size pageant queen, who lives near Romford, is now set to compete for the Miss British Beauty Curve crown in August and hopes she can be an inspiration to others.

