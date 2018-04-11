Media player
Miss Essex Curve Emily Schofield inspires plus-size women
Emily Schofield, holder of the Miss Essex Curve 2018 title, says women should celebrate their "beautiful" curves.
The 26-year-old plus-size pageant queen, who lives near Romford, is now set to compete for the Miss British Beauty Curve crown in August and hopes she can be an inspiration to others.
11 Apr 2018
