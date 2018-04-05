NHS doctor, 80, celebrates 50 years
Colchester doctor, 80, celebrates 50 years in the NHS

Dr Chris Hall, 80, has worked in the same surgery for 50 years.

He is about to move on but, rather than retiring, will continue to work for Colchester's out-of-hours GP service.

