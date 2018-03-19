Media player
Lower Thames Crossing: Virtual tour of Essex and Kent link
A virtual tour has been released showing a journey through what would be the UK's second-longest road tunnel.
The Lower Thames Crossing, linking Essex and Kent, could be finished by 2027.
19 Mar 2018
