£11,000 guitar 'stolen under coat'
CCTV shows £11,000 guitar being taken from shop

A rare guitar valued at £11,000 has been stolen from a music shop.

Essex Police said the guitar was taken from a wall of Peach Guitars in Colchester and smuggled out of the shop, hidden by a long coat.

  • 19 Mar 2018
