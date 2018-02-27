Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Beast from the East: Has it hit you?
Some areas in the East of England have been hit by a blanket of snow caused by the 'Beast from the East'.
However, some places have been virtually untouched, as these pictures sent to the BBC show.
-
27 Feb 2018
- From the section Essex
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window