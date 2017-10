Video

A woman whose brain is dropping out of her skull because of a rare syndrome is trying to raise £130,000 for lifesaving surgery.

Sarah Gearing, 40, from Rochford, Essex, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which makes the collagen in the body and connective tissues faulty.

The surgery she needs involves a total neck fusion to put her brain back in place and relieve pressure on her spinal cord.