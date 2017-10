Video

The funeral of the former Rochford and Southend East Conservative MP Sir Teddy Taylor has taken place.

The service was held this lunchtime at Saint Mary's in Prittlewell.

Ill for some months, Sir Teddy died last month at Southend Hospital aged 80.

Sir Teddy first entered Parliament as MP for Glasgow Cathcart in 1964 and became MP for Southend East in 1979.