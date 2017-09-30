Video

A female stunt double has spoken of her 20-year career stepping in for stars including Halle Berry and Beyonce.

Amanda Foster, 50, from Chelmsford, Essex, mastered six disciplines in six years, including martial arts and horse riding.

She has performed stunts for other celebrities such as Naomie Harris and Whoopi Goldberg.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.