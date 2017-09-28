Video

Two chimneys at Tilbury Power Station, which dominated the skyline for more than 40 years, came down in seconds after a controlled explosion.

The 170m (558ft) tall concrete structures in Thurrock, Essex, have been removed for future energy options to be explored at the site.

