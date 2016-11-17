Lorry driver crashes into level crossing

Video
Lorry driver jailed for crashing into level crossing barriers
A lorry driver has been jailed for eight months for crashing through the barriers of a level crossing before driving off.
The incident happened near Roydon station in Essex at about 10:45 on 21 June.
Tencho Hristov, 30, from Immingham in Lincolnshire, caused £23,000 of damage, British Transport Police said.
He was found guilty of obstructing an engine or carriage using the railway, wilful omission or neglect and of failing to report a road accident.
21 Sep 2017
