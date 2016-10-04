Ryanair cancels 255 Stansted flights

Video

Ryanair has published full details of which of its flights are being cancelled between now and 28 October.

Customers whose flights have been axed will also receive an email, chief executive Michael O'Leary has said.

The airline is cancelling 40-50 flights every day for the next six weeks, including 255 to and from Stansted Airport, after it admitted it had "messed up" the planning of pilot holidays.