Police 'too busy' to help with theft

A businessman was told police officers were too busy to investigate after £26,000 worth of garden furniture was stolen from his company.

Jack Whiteley, who runs Glencrest Seatex Ltd in Leigh-on-Sea, supplied Essex Police with CCTV footage of the theft on 26 August.

But he was told in an email that officers were "unable to assist as they are at saturation point with their workload".

The force has since said it will make the case a priority.