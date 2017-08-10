John Pordage shooting: Victim's mum makes emotional appeal

Video

The mother of a man shot dead at a petrol station in Essex has made an emotional appeal for information.

John Pordage, 34, was shot in the chest outside the BP station in Baddow Road, Chelmsford, at about 02:10 BST on 6 August.

His mother Sue Wilson said he was loved by many people and would be hugely missed. She also appealed directly to 17-year-old Bradley Blundell, wanted in connection with the shooting.