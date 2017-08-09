Hitchin lavender farm experiences huge growth in international visitors

Video

A lavender farm in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, is experiencing a huge growth in visitors from Asia after featuring on a Chinese tourism website.

At Hitchin Lavender, visitors can go to the farm to pick their own lavender or buy products made from the farm's lavender field.

"Generally it's a 50/50 split between tourists and locals but certainly this year there's been a big increase in Chinese or Asian [people] in particular," manager Tim Hunter said.

"Lavender is quintessentially an English flower and I think they want to see something very British. There aren't too many places like this in these parts so I think that attracts them."