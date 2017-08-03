CCTV shows low-loader crashing into shop front

Video

A man has been taken to hospital after a low-loader crashed into a shop and a parish council building in Essex.

CCTV footage shows the moment the vehicle ran alongside a parked car before smashing into a shop front and hitting the wall of Great Baddow Parish Council's building in Maldon Road.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it sent four crews, an officer and the air ambulance to the crash, which happened at 08:38 BST.

One man was left with minor injuries.