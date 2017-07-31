Meet the woman who wants gender equality in comic stores

Video

Holly Ringsell wants people to know that comics are not just for boys.

As one of the UK's few female comic store owners, she is opening up the culture to everyone.

Her shop, Chelmsford-based Dark Side Comics, attracts men and women, but Ms Ringsell says sexism does still exist in the comic world.

