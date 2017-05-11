Rochford car dealer hit by vandalism

Video

A car dealer says he is devastated after vehicles on his forecourt in Rochford were completely trashed by vandals.

Police are investigating and two youngsters have been arrested and released.

Shane Gordon, who has only just moved to the site and was uninsured, said he's now been left with a bill running into the tens of thousands of pounds.

"I have been working seven days a week since I was 17. Things were just starting to pay off. It's just absolutely broken me," he said.