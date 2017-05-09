Woman 'lucky to be alive' after being trampled by cow

Video

A woman has said she feels lucky to be alive after she was attacked by cows while out walking her dog.

As reported in the East Anglian Daily Times, Carol Green was on a public footpath in a field in Great Yeldham near Halstead, Essex, when she was attacked.

She said she was headbutted and flipped "like a rag doll", and thought she was going to die.

Mrs Green managed to get away, but was badly hurt.

She said she believed the cows were trying to protect their young.