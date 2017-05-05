Video

The Conservatives have taken an extra 14 seats to increase their hold on Essex County Council.

A sea of blue has expanded across Essex after UKIP lost nine seats in Thursday's election.

BBC Essex political editor Simon Dedman explains how the Conservatives bolstered their hold of Essex County Council.

The Tories took 56 of 75 seats - an increase of 14 compared to the last election in 2013.

It takes the Conservatives' majority to 18 seats.

Colchester remains Liberal Democrat/Labour territory and the Lib Dems kept hold of what they had in Chelmsford.

UKIP lost all nine of the seats it won in 2013.