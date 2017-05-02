Video

A three-year-old with autism and epilepsy became distressed by the waiting room buzzer.

A mother has spoken of her shock after her three-year-old autistic son was asked to leave a GP surgery.

Tommy Coupland, from Colchester, has epilepsy and is sensitive to loud sounds.

He became distressed when he was at East Hill Surgery due to the waiting room buzzer.

His mum Zoe said they were asked to leave because he was "being too loud".

Ms Coupland said she was left heartbroken.

The BBC has contacted the surgery for a comment.