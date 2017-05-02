Video

Thousands of spectators watched dozens of competitors with highly coloured machines speeding through a tricky course at Sun Corner and the Queen Elizabeth Fields in Billericay on May Day.

The annual Soapbox Derby inspired 60 local people and community groups to create machines with eye-catching colours and a variety of themes from breakfast plates to lawnmowers.

They lined up to win prizes for the wackiest design, the fastest times and best fancy dress.

The event, organised by the local Rotary club, aims to raise thousands of pounds to be shared by local schools, Hamlin Trust, Little Havens Children's Hospice and Medicines sans Frontieres.

The amount raised for the nominated charities through entry fees and sponsorship will be announced later.